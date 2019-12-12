Iowa Lakes to offer a combined CNA, ESL course

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced on Wednesday that it is offering a combined Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for English as a Second Language (ESL) applicants.
The course will be available on the Algona Campus for 16 sessions between Jan. 13 to March 5 from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The course is limited to 10 participants and free to those who qualify.
ESL classes are available for immigrants and other individuals who are English Language Learners to help students improve daily communication skills and assist with employment opportunities or advancement at work.
Contact Adult Education and Literacy Programmer Steve McCauley at (515) 295-9455 or Career Pathway Navigator and ELS Instructor Nancy Ramos at (712) 362-7965 for more information about the program.
