Kirby’s Christmas Closet aims to help over 300 children this holiday season

LAKEFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — Kirby’s Closet will be hosting its second annual Kirby’s Christmas Closet on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Immanuel Lutheran School Activity Center in Lakefield, Minnesota.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at approximately 1 p.m. — or when all items are gone.
Each parent will be given tickets for a toy, book and winter clothing item for each of their children. In addition to the gifts, Kirby’s Closet also offers on-site gift wrapping.
Each family that attends will also receive a family basket that includes household, cleaning and hygiene items.
Kirby’s Closet was able to help over 160 children in and around Jackson County during its annual event in 2018.
“The line started forming before 8 a.m. last year,” Kirby’s Closet President Hilary Rossow said. “All items were sold out by 11:15 a.m.”
Rossow said that Kirby’s Closet is expected to help over 300 children this year.
“We [Hilary and her husband, Brian] started this organization as we saw a need in our rural communities. Last year’s event proved that our efforts were needed and appreciated by those who attended and volunteered,” Rossow added.
Although the Rossows are fulfilling a need in the rural Jackson County community, their needs also need to be filled.
“We both have full-time jobs and do this out of our home,” Hilary said. “More volunteers are needed and much appreciated for set up and distribution at events.”
This event is open to the parents and legal guardians of children under the age of 18.
Volunteers are needed for set-up on Friday evening and during Saturday’s open hours. To learn more about volunteering, visit the Kirby’s Closet website, message their Facebook page or email the Rossows at kirbyscloset@outlook.com.
In addition, Kirby’s Closet is also a registered nonprofit organization with the Amazon Smile program, which gives Amazon customers the opportunity to select Kirby’s Closet as a charitable organization that will receive a financial contribution from their regular purchases without impacting the total price of their purchases.
Hilary adds that the planning has already begun for more events in 2020, which will include golf cart drag races, a golf tournament and other events.
