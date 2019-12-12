Maintaining opportunities in agriculture; prepping students for the future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Agriculture, food and related industries contributed more than $1 trillion dollars to the United States gross-domestic product in 2017.
Continuing to fill the jobs that supply those dollars was a topic of discussion at GreenSeam’s 37th Annual Rural Forum last week.
According to the Pew Research Center, the generation of baby boomers has been declining by more than two million on average each year since 2010.
That number amounts to nearly 6,000 boomers leaving the workforce daily, with so many shoes to fill, the Minnesota State FFA President spoke on preparing students for filling roles in agricultural industries.
“The most important thing is that we have to continue to make FFA and agriculture accessible to all students because our students are the future of what we’re doing here. We’re here to talk about what is happening in agriculture and what’s happening in agriculture is happening in the classroom,” said Minnesota State FFA president, Lafe Aarsvold.
Aarsvold said training students to be the leaders and researchers of tomorrow will help agricultural industries progress in the future.
