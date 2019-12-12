Mankato Ballet Company to put on “The Nutcracker”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - "The Nutcracker" is back with Mankato Ballet Company's annual production this December.
Mankato Ballet Company puts on five to eight performances on the weekends leading up to Christmas, and for over 30 years, it continues to draw crowds in the Mankato area.
“I think it’s become kind of a time–honored tradition through the community. It’s grown in cast and in caliber. We’ve added sets and props over the years, and now I just think it’s something we couldn’t not do,” says Mankato Ballet Company Artistic Director Eryn Michlitsch.
The first performance is this 7 p.m. Thursday at MSU Mankato's Ted Paul Theatre with additional shows through Sunday.
A silent auction will also be held at 5 p.m. this Friday before the show with all proceeds going towards the ballet company's new facility.
Showtimes and tickets for “The Nutcracker” can be found on Mankato Ballet Company’s website.
