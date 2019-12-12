Mankato man charged after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and molesting another alleged victim.
24-year-old Dalton Nelson faces three felony counts of criminal sexual activity as well as one gross misdemeanor count.
According to a criminal complaint, Mankato Public Safety spoke with the 16-year-old who appeared to be "hysterical, crying, and unable to speak to officers about what had happened,"
Witnesses reported Nelson had made advances toward a woman but was rejected, that was when he allegedly went to the 16-year-old girl and forced sex with her.
The complaint says Nelson admitted to officers that he was drinking the night of the incident and couldn't recall much of the night.
He is due in court on February 27 for an initial appearance.
