Minnesota politicians rally behind USMCA trade deal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of Congress representing Minnesota are rallying behind the announced agreement of the United State-Mexico-Canada trade deal.
Republican District 1 House Representative Jim Hagedorn says it’s a win for the American people.
He says dairy farmers will especially benefit because agreement allows them to sell more dairy products to Canada.
“It’s a win for agriculture, manufacturers, medical providers, machinery, everybody. And I think it’s going to help expand our economy, create high wage jobs.”
And Democratic Senator Tina Smith says the deal provides clarity for previously ambiguous rules in the dairy aspect of trade with Canada.
“Part of that is that you want to make sure things are called by what they are. I always say 'milk is milk, if you call it milk, it needs to be from a cow, or a goat, or from a mammal. Those provisions are included in the USMCA and that’s going to be a good thing for Minnesota producers.”
The House is expected to vote and pass the USMCA next week before sending it to the Senate.
