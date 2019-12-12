Minnesota State Mankato, RCTC finalize Aviation Program agreement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato and Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) announced Wednesday that they have finalized an articulation agreement that will enable a seamless transition for aviation students to complete a Bachelor’s Degree at Minnesota State Mankato after completing their Associate Degree at RCTC.
The agreement between the institutions specifies the admission and graduation requirements of each institution’s program, as well as course and credit requirements in each of the two programs.
MSU President Richard Davenport and RCTC President Jeffery Boyd made the joint announcement during a press conference at the RCTC Aviation Center, located at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota.
Minnesota State University, Mankato and Rochester Community and Technical College are members of the Minnesota State System.
For more information, visit the Minnesota State Aviation Program’s webpage or the RCTC Aviation Pilot Program’s webpage.
