Minnesota State Mankato, RCTC finalize Aviation Program agreement

We’re very pleased to collaborate with Rochester Community and Technical College on this initiative that allows aviation students to get a four-year degree at Minnesota State Mankato after earning a two-year degree at RCTC. Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation program has a long-standing reputation of excellence in the aviation industry, and we are proud to be working closely with Minnesota colleges such as RCTC to prepare our aviation program graduates for employment both regionally and nationally.

Richard Davenport, Minnesota State University, Mankato President