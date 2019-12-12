Minnesota State Mankato, RCTC finalize Aviation Program agreement

Minnesota State Mankato, RCTC finalize Aviation Program agreement
Minnesota State University, Mankato Associate Vice President for Strategic Partnerships Bobby Fleischman (left) and Rochester Community and Technical College President Jeffery Boyd (right) signed an articulation agreement that will enable a seamless transition for aviation students to complete a Bachelor’s Degree at Minnesota State Mankato after completing their Associate Degree at RCTC. (Source: Nate Stoltman/RCTC)
By Jake Rinehart | December 11, 2019 at 8:03 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 8:03 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato and Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) announced Wednesday that they have finalized an articulation agreement that will enable a seamless transition for aviation students to complete a Bachelor’s Degree at Minnesota State Mankato after completing their Associate Degree at RCTC.

[ Minnesota State University, Mankato announced a similar agreement with Lake Superior College in early November ]

The agreement between the institutions specifies the admission and graduation requirements of each institution’s program, as well as course and credit requirements in each of the two programs.

MSU President Richard Davenport and RCTC President Jeffery Boyd made the joint announcement during a press conference at the RCTC Aviation Center, located at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota.

Rochester Community and Technical College is excited to be partnering with Minnesota State Mankato to offer students interested in the Aviation Pilot program a clear path to success. RCTC has gotten off to a great start with the first class starting last fall and the continuing support of our community and industry partners. Partnering with Minnesota State Mankato’s Aviation Program will benefit our students, communities and the aviation industry.
Jeffery Boyd, Ed.D., Rochester Community and Technical College President
We’re very pleased to collaborate with Rochester Community and Technical College on this initiative that allows aviation students to get a four-year degree at Minnesota State Mankato after earning a two-year degree at RCTC. Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation program has a long-standing reputation of excellence in the aviation industry, and we are proud to be working closely with Minnesota colleges such as RCTC to prepare our aviation program graduates for employment both regionally and nationally.
Richard Davenport, Minnesota State University, Mankato President

Minnesota State University, Mankato and Rochester Community and Technical College are members of the Minnesota State System.

For more information, visit the Minnesota State Aviation Program’s webpage or the RCTC Aviation Pilot Program’s webpage.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.