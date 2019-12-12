Minnesota State Women’s Hockey series against Lindenwood postponed

By Jake Rinehart | December 12, 2019 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 3:04 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Athletics Department announced on Thursday that the Women’s Hockey series against Lindenwood, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, has been rescheduled to a later date.

The department said that tentative plans to reschedule the series to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 are being negotiated with Lindenwood, but talks remain ongoing and nothing has been finalized.

The Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Hockey team will return to the ice on Jan. 4 against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the first game of the Minnesota Cup t AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota.

