Multi-Car pile up cleared on I-35 in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic on Interstate 35 in the Owatonna area was detoured for a couple hours this morning due to a multiple vehicle crash.
The crash happened about one mile north of Highway 14 Thursday morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic completely cut off on the stretch.
The Minnesota State Patrol said that the crash involved 20 passenger vehicles and six semi-trucks. A detour was put into place while crews work to clear the lanes.
As of 1 p.m., the State Patrol reported that the stretch had reopened. No serious injuries were reported on the scene, only minor ones.
The State Patrol continues to investigate what was the cause of the pile-up.
