NaKato accepting toys for local children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Not everyone is lucky enough to receive a toy over the holiday season.
To assist, NaKato in downtown North Mankato will be the drop off center for the fifth annual Great Mankato Toy Drive.
The initiative benefits kids at CADA and the Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.
The toy drive needs toys for all ages, but will also gladly accept monetary donations to purchase gifts.
“Those smiles on the faces of the kids when they are opening the presents and things like that or even when I drop them off and just how thankful families are that the community is backing them," Child & Family Advocate Tatum Roberts said.
Last year, the drive brought in close to 300 toys and $1,000.
