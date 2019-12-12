National recording artist from the area returning for a concert

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) — National recording artist and Mankato native Jason Gray will be back in the area Sunday for a concert.
Known well for songs “I’m Gonna Let It Go” and “Remind Me Who I Am,” Jason moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to further his career.
Part of his Holidays Tour, Jason’s talented son, Christopher Gray, will be joining him on stage, making for a father-son performance.
Not their first time performing together, Jason loves when his son joins him on stage.
“Him and I have worked up this duo," Jason said. "He’s a keys player and he’s got these pads where he plays drums with his fingers. He’s kind of a musical genius. If I was a fan and went to this show I would be very entertained. We have a relationship where there is a lot that can be entertaining from the stage.”
The concert will be at 2 p.m. at Wellcome Manor in Garden City on Sunday, Dec. 15. Doors open at 1 p.m.
