New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce invites public to hot topics lunch

New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce invites public to hot topics lunch
The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a hot topics lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the New Ulm Country Club. (Source: New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Jake Rinehart | December 11, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:17 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a hot topics lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the New Ulm Country Club.

Hot Topics: RETHOS (MN Mainstreet) Final Report

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Hot Topics Lunch, 2019 Assessment: RETHOS Final Report. The Minnesota Main Street Assessment that was conducted this past year is ready to be released. Be part of the first group to learn about the findings! The Rural Programs Coordinator, Emily Kurash Casey, will be...

The lunch will allow RETHOS to present its final report about the Minnesota Main Street Assessment. The findings will be presented by Rural Programs Coordinator Emily Kurash Casey.

[ Navigate to the New Ulm Country Club ]

The assessment, which began in July, questions local citizens and business and civic leaders on what their desires are for New Ulm’s downtown. The topics included in the study were store variety, addresses vacancies, parking and many other factors.

The final assessment overview will provide general guidance on cultural assets, community priorities and future recommendations.

Post | Rethos

null

The cost to attend the hot topics lunch is $10, which covers admission to the event and lunch. This fee can be paid at the door.

Contact the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce by phone at (507) 233-4300 or emailing chamber@newulm.com to RSVP to this event. Reservations must be made before 12 p.m. on January 3, 2020.

Call the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce to make a reservation

For more information, visit RETHOS’ website, the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage or the chamber’s Facebook event.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.