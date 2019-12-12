New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce invites public to hot topics lunch

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a hot topics lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the New Ulm Country Club.
The lunch will allow RETHOS to present its final report about the Minnesota Main Street Assessment. The findings will be presented by Rural Programs Coordinator Emily Kurash Casey.
The assessment, which began in July, questions local citizens and business and civic leaders on what their desires are for New Ulm’s downtown. The topics included in the study were store variety, addresses vacancies, parking and many other factors.
The final assessment overview will provide general guidance on cultural assets, community priorities and future recommendations.
The cost to attend the hot topics lunch is $10, which covers admission to the event and lunch. This fee can be paid at the door.
Contact the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce by phone at (507) 233-4300 or emailing chamber@newulm.com to RSVP to this event. Reservations must be made before 12 p.m. on January 3, 2020.
For more information, visit RETHOS’ website, the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage or the chamber’s Facebook event.
