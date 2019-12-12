Nobles County farmer elevated to President of the American Soybean Association

ST. LOUIS (KEYC) — A Nobles County farmer has been promoted to president of the American Soybean Association (ASA) on Thursday during the organization’s December board meeting.
Previously holding the vice president position, Bill Gordon, a Worthington, Minnesota, native, will begin his term in the new year. Gordon has been an advocate for soybean producers for fifteen years.
“This is very rewarding,” Gordon said. “It’s been a long journey since 2004 and I’m excited for this opportunity. 2020 is going to be an exciting year.”
Gordon began working as an agricultural leader in 2004 when he served the role of an ASA Young Leader before becoming vice president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
More recently, Gordon represented ASA and Minnesota farmers on international trade missions to Southeast Asia and South America and South America.
Gordon said one of his goals is to recruit a diverse demographic to the association, including more female and African American farmers.
He is also advocating for a resolution with China and getting the USMCA Trade Agreement through Congress and on the President’s desk.
In addition, Gordon will try to bring change through more robust trade deals with more international markets, extend the Biodiesel Tax Credit, pushing for infrastructure upgrades and more value-added soybeans.
