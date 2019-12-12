56 percent of Minnesota’s watersheds are impaired

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the first time in state history, the 2020 Impaired Waters list shows research in all 80 major Minnesota watersheds.
To discuss the topic the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a meeting this morning for anyone to attend to discuss the water quality in the state.
The new list shows 5,774 impairments in more than 3,416 bodies of water and includes the addition of 728 impairments.
Some waters fail to meet not only one, but multiple water quality standards.
“It’s been a big effort the past 10 years and it’s really a milestone now that we’ve covered all 80 of our major watersheds across the state," said Scott MacLean, from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Now we can go dig into those and find ways to improve those waters that we found have some problems.”
Approximately 56% of Minnesota’s waters are impaired. However, that’s not to say there haven’t been any success stories.
“Sleepy Eye Lake in Brown County is a candidate for coming off the impaired waters list here in 2020. Some of the work that happened there is there was some septic system upgrades, in the city itself, and the broader watershed, as well, and some work directly in the lake. Our data has then indicated, the lake is now meeting our water quality standards,” MacLean added.
New listings to the impaired waters list in our region includes the Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Le Sueur, Redwood and Minnesota Rivers.
