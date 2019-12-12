SCC student displays drawings and illustrations, “People of Admiration: The People That Made Me”

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drawings and illustrations by Eddie Snow, an artist and student at South Central College are on display outside of the college's conference center.
Eddie Snow was a traditional illustrator and artist prior to returning to the classroom and started learning digital artistry at SCC.
The exhibit started as a final project for a class and turned into something more that Snow calls "Portraits of Admiration: The People That Made Me".
Complete with drawings and illustrations of Snow’s loved ones and people he is inspired by, the exhibit represents much more than the talent Snow has with a pencil and paper.
“The people that are closest to me are drawn traditionally and as you go that way, there are celebrities and stuff that have inspired me and those were done digitally,” said artist and SCC student, Eddie Snow.
Snow said the exhibit also represents his expanding education. It will be on display until December 18.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.