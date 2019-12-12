Singing Hills Chorus to present ‘Circle of Love’ concert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Signing Hills Chorus will be presenting its Circle of Love Concert at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel.
The chorus will sing songs that celebrate the role of love, including the “Daddy Sang Bass,” made famous by Johnny Cash, as well as holiday favorites.
General admission tickets to the concert cost $10, while admission is free for children 5 and under, although tickets are still required for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Rhapsody Music, Scheitel’s Music and The Music Mart through 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
Visit the Singing Hills Chorus Facebook page or call (507) 519-0626 for more information or to find information about ticket availability at the door.
