Southern Minnesota organizations stay sustainable this holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Buying organic Christmas trees and using LED lights in a holiday display are just a few ways you can stay sustainable this holiday season.
According to Blue Earth County, other ways you can go green include using newspapers, road maps or cloth to wrap gifts.
Hacker’s Tree Farm, Greenhouse and Nursery and Kiwanis Holiday Lights are also helping the environment.
Organic Christmas trees can help clean the air for pollution, making them more sustainable than their artificial counterparts, a lot of which are made of plastic that contains lead, which can get into the air.
That’s according to Lynn Hacker, owner of Hacker’s Tree Farm, which has been selling Christmas trees since the 80s.
“So Christmas tree farmers, let’s say in their fields they harvest a thousand trees. They will plant 5,000 trees back that particular year, so we are constantly cleaning the air for people," Hacker said.
Hacker said Christmas trees are grown as a crop.
“They are a farm, just like someone grows corn and they harvest it," she said.
Trees that are not marketable are turned into mulch, which can then be used in gardens.
“It’s still sustainable because it goes back into the earth again," Hacker said.
Meanwhile, Kiwanis Holiday Lights is continuing a sustainable tradition that they've participated in since starting their display.
All 1.9 million of their lights are LEDs.
According to Trisha Duncan, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, LED lights typically use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs.
“They are also cooler to the touch, so they’re less of a fire hazard than your typical light bulb and then they’ll also save you an energy cost on your monthly bill,” Duncan said.
Scott Wojcik, president of the display, said the cost-effectiveness of LED lights was a factor in choosing them over incandescent lights.
“Knowing that we were going to be putting up over a million lights, we can run the park now that we’re closer to two million at just about $60 a night," Wojcik said.
Wojcik said one string of lights can last seven to nine years.
He also said LED lights are brighter and more durable.
Wojcik will also take donated holiday displays and turn them into LED light displays.
“So it’s always nice to see when somebody shows up and they know that something was in their yard at one point, it’s now down here and it has a new look to it because we’ve done some work to it," he said.
And when it comes to recycling holiday lights, Blue Earth County will be taking them starting Jan. 6-10 in city halls all throughout the county.
Those wanting to recycle cardboard should make sure to remove all tape, flatten the boxes and place it on the curbside.
Ribbons, bows and tinsel should be reduced or reused.
They cannot be recycled or placed in the garbage, according to the county.
Unwanted leftovers can be composted at drop off sites.
Blue Earth County also says those wanting to recycle their Christmas tree should check with their city officials about local yard composting options.
Mankato residents can visit here for their options.
