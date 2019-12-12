Teal Program Project hosts Crafts with Santa, spreading holiday cheer and food allergy awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stephanie Miller from the Teal Program Project joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming Craft with Santa event, taking place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center
The event is free of charge, and the project asks that absolutely no food is brought in.
The Teal Program Project seeks to provide community education regarding allergies, promote inclusion of children with allergies, and support parents and children with allergies.
Teal Program Project is always looking for more volunteers as well as fundraising. To learn more you can visit their Facebook page.
