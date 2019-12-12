Two Mavericks named All-Americans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two players from the Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team were announced as All-Americans on Wednesday.
Jenny Vetter was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American First-Team, while Alesha Duccini was named to the Second-Team.
Vetter finished the season with 20 goals, including 10 game-winning goals.
The former Mankato East Cougar also recorded seven assists.
Duccini netted six goals and two assists, as both players helped the Mavericks make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
