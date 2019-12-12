Two Mavericks named All-Americans

Two Mavericks named All-Americans
By Rob Clark | December 11, 2019 at 11:30 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:30 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two players from the Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team were announced as All-Americans on Wednesday.

Jenny Vetter was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American First-Team, while Alesha Duccini was named to the Second-Team.

Vetter finished the season with 20 goals, including 10 game-winning goals.

The former Mankato East Cougar also recorded seven assists.

Duccini netted six goals and two assists, as both players helped the Mavericks make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

