USMCA: a Deal for Dairy

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - After months in limbo, the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement is inching closer to passing through Congress.
Canada and Mexico are the two largest export markets for the United States for food and agricultural products. Experts now say this agreement will open new doors for the agricultural industries.
Especially dairy producers, who have been waiting for the deal to pass after a year of widespread financial turmoil.
“With Canada’s milk quota system, they were removing some of their dairy products and selling them into our markets, especially in Mexico, at a reduced rate, a subsidized rate, and that was actually hurting our markets so this agreement will prevent anymore of that,” said dairy farmer out of New Ulm, Steve Hoffman.
