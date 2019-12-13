Art and Soul Makers Space encourages Waseca community to get creative

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca woman is encouraging community members to tap into their creative side.
The up and coming ‘Art and Soul Makers Space’ is a place to express yourself and experiment with art. Their motto “We provide the tools, you create the magic” is just that.
The place is filled with tools and vintage items necessary to get creative. Art classes as well as tool tutorials are available. People can also come and go as they please using the space as they wish.
“That was my problem. I don’t have a studio space. And that’s what I wanted a space where I can create and this became available. So it’s easy to create a space where everyone can create. And that was kind of the vision to me,” said owner Suszi Bewaji.
Starting in January, membership for the Makers Space will be available for $25 dollars a month.
