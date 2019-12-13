Deadline extension to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage and Market Facilitation Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage and Market Facilitation Program.
Due to the continuous extensive impacts of weather events this year, the USDA is extending the deadline to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and the Market Facilitation Program to December 20.
A statement from the USDA said that due to some producers still in the fields, time to conduct business at the local USDA office is slim and they’re hoping the deadline extension will provide more producers the opportunity to enroll.
For more information, contact your local FSA office.
