DFL Congressional Candidate hosts roundtable on the cost of prescription drugs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DFL Congressional Candidate, Dan Feehan, hosted a roundtable discussion on the cost of prescription drugs.
Held at Fillin’ Station on Thursday, the coffeehouse on S. Front Street in Mankato, Feehan talked with residents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District about prescription drug reform as Feehan seeks the democratic nomination.
The roundtable is held the same day as a bill passed through the U.S. House today that would allow the government to negotiate lower prices on costly drugs.
“Every family has a story, which is why I’m here today, to talk about a challenge where people are having to make a choice between prescription drug costs and things like food or rent and that’s because prescription drug costs in this country continue to rise while pharmaceutical companies continue to see record profits,” said DFL Congressional Candidate, Dan Feehan.
