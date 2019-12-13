Eagle Lake residents get into Christmas spirit with holiday lights contest

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake hosted its 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Decorating Contest.
The competition was divided into three categories: Best Classical Design, the Griswold Award or “most lights” and a Themed Design.
“Winners receive bragging rights and they also get a sign placed in their yard courtesy of SPX Sports and the Fowler Family. It’s just a good way to build community pride and show off your holiday spirit,” said City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland.
“We hope to be able to do it again. Hopefully grow it to be able to add like a neighborhood contest," said Park Board Chair Bridget Larson.
Best Classical was awarded to Jason and Lisa Hammond.
Best Themed to Tom and Deb Paulson.
And the Griswold Award went to Steve and Shannon Heitner.
