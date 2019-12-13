Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor, remembrance of St. James graduate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation on Friday that orders all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Source: Alison Durheim)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation on Friday that orders all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The proclamation was signed to honor and remember Chief Warrant Officer James A. Rogers Jr.

A funeral service for the St. James High School graduate is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School in Howard Lake, Minnesota.

