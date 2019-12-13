Former Alden-Conger volleyball player named 2019 High School Athlete of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Former Alden-Conger Volleyball star Erika Bute was named the 2019 Minnesota Sports Awards Girls High School Athlete of the Year.
Bute racked up over 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs during her career at Alden-Conger.
Bute also participated in basketball and softball while in high school.
Currently, Bute is attending Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is a member of the Vikings volleyball team, where she has earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Defensive Player of the Week honors twice.
Bute was also named to the All-NSIC Second Team in her first season with the Vikings.
