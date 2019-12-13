Frost-filled competition coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first–ever Jack Frost Frolic Team Challenge is coming to Sibley Park in Mankato on January 18th, 2020.
Organizers say the day will feature a variety of snow–filled challenges and prizes.
“One will be behind me," said Sports Commissioner Director Joy Leafblad as she points behind her. “Which is the Sibley Park Sledding Hill. Where individuals will get the opportunity to bring sleds that they have designed and decked out. They will, as a team run up the hill and come sliding down together".
Participants will also compete in a kayak pull and a snowshoe scramble. All while trying their best not to spill a cup of hot cocoa throughout the races.
Kayaks and snowshoes will be provided however, competitors must bring their own sled. There is a limited amount of team entries.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.