Governor on refugees: ‘The inn is not full in Minnesota’

In North Dakota, Burleigh County agreed Monday to accept no more than 25 refugees next year after initially signaling it would become what refuge resettlement groups believed would have been the first local government in the country to block refugees altogether. Burleigh is home to about 95,000 people and includes the capital city of Bismarck. The county board voted after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last month said his state would continue to receive refugees — as long as local jurisdictions agree.