JP Fitness raises funds for Backpack for Food program with Fit 60

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jon Jamieson, owner of JP Fitness, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their Fit 60 fundraising event for the Backpack for Food Program.
The 60 day challenge lets participants choose to take part in two categories: most body fat percentage lost or most overall weight lost. The challenge starts in January.
Another program they have to benefit the Backpack for food program is Climb 2 Feed Kids, where two teams of ten will climb all the stairs in Bresnan Arena. Each participant commits to raising $100 in donations
