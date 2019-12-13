Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Le Sueur County Department of Human Services and the Salvation Army for its annual Shop with a Cop event on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in New Prague.
Approximately 20 children received gifts from Santa at the event. In addition, each child received gifts for themselves and gifts to take home to their families, as well as a bundle of meat they could share with their families.
After the children received their gifts, they traveled to Hill Spring Church in New Prague where their fellowship assisted the children in wrapping their gifts and enjoyed a meal together.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this event. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a situation where we can build better relationships within the community,” Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason said.
