Locals trying to put pieces back together after losing dog, possessions in fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato family who lost their dog and most of their possessions in a fire on Monday, Dec. 9, is getting support through a GoFund Me page.
The family’s kitchen was destroyed, while the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage. A second dog is also still recovering from injuries after being released from the emergency room on Tuesday.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Monroe Avenue.
The North Mankato Fire Chief says the fire remains under investigation.
The GoFundMe campaign has currently raised more than $2,000 of its $10,000 goal.
Visit the GoFund Me campaign to make a contribution.
