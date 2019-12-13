Locals trying to put pieces back together after losing dog, possessions in fire

By Stacy Steinhagen | December 12, 2019 at 7:44 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 7:57 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato family who lost their dog and most of their possessions in a fire on Monday, Dec. 9, is getting support through a GoFund Me page.

The family’s kitchen was destroyed, while the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage. A second dog is also still recovering from injuries after being released from the emergency room on Tuesday.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Monroe Avenue.

The North Mankato Fire Chief says the fire remains under investigation.

The GoFundMe campaign has currently raised more than $2,000 of its $10,000 goal.

