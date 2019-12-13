Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School gets accreditation renewed

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm announced on Friday that the Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association (MNSAA) has renewed its accreditation for the eligibility period of 2020 to 2027.
Accreditation is a voluntary method of quality assurance with a goal to evaluate, validate and improve each school’s quality.
Schools in Minnesota are accredited based on their compliance with a set of rigorous standards that identify essential curriculum, instruction, personnel, governance, facility and marketing policies and practices that are considered necessary for an effective school.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School is one of more than 170 accredited schools that make up the MNSAA.
The Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association is a federally recognized and state-sanctioned nonprofit association for accrediting nonpublic schools in Minnesota.
