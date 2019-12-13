MSU Women’s Basketball off to a hot start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Women’s Basketball Team is boasting a 4–2 record in this the start of their 2019-2020 season.
“We’ve had a good start to the season against our division two teams we’ve played I think teams have been really intimidated by our defense so that’s a big plus for us and then just getting off to a good start with a 4–2 record is something that’s been important for us, I think in past years we haven’t had the best starts to our season so it was really fun to get a few wins under our belt and try to keep that momentum going for the rest of the year,” Tayla Stuttley, MSU junior forward, said.
“We’re a team that’s really bought into our philosophy this year of consistent pressure, consistent intensity from start to finish,” Emilee Thiesse, MSU head coach, said.
The majority of the squad are underclassman, just six of the seventeen members are juniors and seniors. Although the group is small they bring a great deal to the court.
“This is their team, it’s not my team, we want them to be the coaches on the floor, they are the ones that set the intensity, they set that energy, they’re the ones that bring these freshman in and teach them what it’s like to play at this level, they make them feel comfortable to be ready to play and compete and to be a part of this family and our senior, our juniors, our upperclassman, they really set the tone,” Thiesse said.
“I just try to play my game, I go out every night trying not to do too much, just playing the flow of the game, getting my teammates involved, I like passing and just letting it come to me. I guess I just try to take on a bigger role this year, I’m a captain this year, just being an example for my teammates and knowing that they’re going to need me on the floor to be that leader and someone they can look to if they need a bucket or something so just trying to have that mentality while I’m on the court,” Stuttley said.
The veterans are guiding the team in many aspects including the structure of the group off the floor.
“We spend a lot of time together, we’re really close, we have really good chemistry and that’s one of the things that attracted me to MSU, I saw the team chemistry right away,” Joey Batt, MSU freshman guard, said.
“Our team is really unique, we have a great chemistry in this bunch, we have 17 players, they love each other like sisters. They want to be there to support each other, that’s why they have the freedom to go make plays because they’re playing basketball with their best friends and that’s where you see that energy really transpire,” Thiesse said.
That energy is reflected in their stat sheet, the team averages 81 points per game and are holding opponents to an average of 68.2 points per game.
“This is a fun team to watch, they play with that energy, they ignite a lot with their defense, it’s an up–tempo team, they’re a great team to coach, they’re a lot of fun, they’re soaking up the knowledge, they love each other, they challenge each other, they push each other, it’s just a really special group and I’m excited to see where we can continue to go this season,” Thiesse said.
The Mavericks are traveling this weekend, they will take on Winona State Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Upper Iowa Saturday afternoon at 3:30.
