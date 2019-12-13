North Mankato Planning Commission tables city code amendments for pollinator gardens

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Planning Commission voted to table an amendment Thursday that would require residents to file an application to create pollinator gardens and natural lawns.
The decision came after the commission heard statements from multiple residents who expressed they were against the amendment and regulation from the city.
City officials say their decision to table was to further discuss the issue before acting.
“My understanding is that they’re trying to understand both sides of the issue, and before the council approves any amendment to any city codes, they take recommendations from the planning commission,” explained City Council Liason Sandra Oachs.
The current city code limits the height of grass on private property to six inches and doesn’t contain definitions on pollinator gardens or natural lawns.
“The real issue involved is these things need to be handled on a neighborhood basis. The city needs to go and talk to citizens, talk to neighbors, get people to communicate with each other rather than simply passing a blanket rule that affects everybody,” says North Mankato resident Tom Hagen.
The amendment would require residents to file an application to create natural lawns if it covers more than 30 percent of their property.
