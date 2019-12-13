Public invited to apply for position on newly formed Outdoor Recreation Task Force

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Explore Minnesota announced on Thursday that they will partner to launch a new Outdoor Recreation Task Force.
The group will be responsible for making recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation, improve equitable access to outdoor recreation and better support Minnesota’s growing outdoor recreation economy.
The agencies are inviting the public to apply to serve on the task force. The application deadline is scheduled for Jan. 10.
“Outdoor recreation provides substantial social, economic, and health-related benefits to Minnesotans,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “This task force represents a ‘big-tent’ effort to bring together a community of leaders who will make recommendations to make sure Minnesota is second-to-none in outdoor recreation and economic opportunity.”
Sixteen states around the country have already created offices or commissions on outdoor recreation.
Minnesota’s task force is expected to make its recommendations to the DNR and Explore Minnesota before fall 2020 about what Minnesota can do to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.
“Interest in outdoor recreation is growing nationally due to the many economic, public health, and social benefits outdoor activities and public lands bring to communities,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “New research shows what Minnesotans have always intuitively known: that life is better when you spend some time outdoors. We want to ensure that Minnesota welcomes all people—regardless of ability or background—to participate in that higher quality of life.”
“Recreation in Minnesota, including outdoor activities, is a major sector of a $15.3 billion tourism economy in our state,” said Explore Minnesota Tourism Director John Edman. “We’re eager to collaborate with a diverse group of public, private, tribal and nonprofit organizations to engage more visitors with Minnesota’s outdoor recreation opportunities.”
The DNR and Explore Minnesota will select 20 applicants to serve on the task force. These members will represent a diverse and balanced mix of outdoor interests, expertise and values.
Anyone interested in applying for a position on the task force can complete the online application by visiting the DNR’s website.
