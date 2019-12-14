Fairmont High School receives $100,000 grant for auto repair tech courses

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont High School was awarded a $100,000 grant for its automotive repair classes which will help boost its career and technical education program.
Part of the grant went towards multiplex trainers that simulate an automobile's computer system.
Students in the auto repair course learn how to troubleshoot a car's computer system which prepares them for future careers in an increasingly digitized world.
“The skilled trade that they’re going to be picking up in this is going to lend them to the next 10 or 15 years down the road where the car’s going to become more electrified and we’re looking at more of a service tech versus just the old, greasy mechanic that most people think of in their mind,” says CTE Chairperson and teacher Bob Bonin.
The grant is for Martin County Automotive academy which partners area schools and businesses to teach students auto trades.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.