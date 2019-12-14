MSU Maverick, Joey Batt, making an impact in her freshman season

“Oh yeah, Joey’s been great these few couple of first games, she’s just a great basketball player, he defensive ability is incredible, I would hate to be guarded by her, I’m glad she’s on our team and not other teams. I think that is what has carried on to her offensive success too, just being that scrappy defensive player, getting her a couple easy looks in transition and just having that continue the flow of the game for her to get going,” Tayla Stuttley, MSU junior forward, said.