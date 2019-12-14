MSU Maverick, Joey Batt, making an impact in her freshman season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU Women’s Basketball Team has improved their record to 6-2 after a win Friday night against Winona State and Saturday against Upper Iowa.
Helping the Mavs to a solid start this season is a new face on the court, freshman Joey Batt.
Hailing from New Ulm the 5′5 guard is averaging just over 8 points a game, she stands second in steals for the team with 12 and is shooting over 50% from the field in seven games, adjusting well to the college level of play.
“It’s definitely a big transition from high school to college, it’s a lot higher pace, a lot more aggressive but my teammates have been outstanding helping me get into the groove of things and understand how everything is supposed to be done,” Joey Batt, MSU freshman guard, said.
“She’s been a great spark for us, her speed is something that teams have a hard time contending with on the defensive end. On the offensive end she can really control the game. She can create her own shots, she can create for others, she’s really a multiple threat out there which is outstanding,” Emilee Thiesse, MSU head coach, said.
“Oh yeah, Joey’s been great these few couple of first games, she’s just a great basketball player, he defensive ability is incredible, I would hate to be guarded by her, I’m glad she’s on our team and not other teams. I think that is what has carried on to her offensive success too, just being that scrappy defensive player, getting her a couple easy looks in transition and just having that continue the flow of the game for her to get going,” Tayla Stuttley, MSU junior forward, said.
Batt and the rest of the Mavs plan to build on this hot start as they continue on in their season.
“Play our hardest every game, make every game competitive whether we blow teams out or make it a close game, we definitely want to eye up the conference championships and making it to the NCAA Tournament,” Batt said.
The team is back in action Wednesday against Concordia St. Paul
