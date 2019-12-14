Gustavus bounces back with win over UW-River Falls

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 4 ranked Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team played host to No. 7 UW-River Falls in a battle of two top-ten teams Friday night.
In the second period the Gusties lead by one goal after Molly McHugh scored earlier in the frame.
Gustavus couldn’t find the back of the net again in the second, but goaltender Katie McCoy did her part in keeping the lead by saving eight shots in the second.
Gusties able to grab a couple of goals in the third period as they’d go on to win, 3-1 over River Falls.
McCoy finished the game with 28 saves as Gustavus bounces back after Wednesday’s 3-1 loss against River Falls.
Gusties improve to 9-1-1 overall.
They’re back in action on Jan. 10 against UW-Superior.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.