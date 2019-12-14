Healthy Holiday tips and alternatives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The holiday season can be difficult for anyone looking to shed a few pounds.
With all the parties and family functions, the comfort food is ubiquitous this time of year.
“Food has a lot emotional pulls, emotional triggers and holidays are about the family, the memories and about making cookies or that one salad or the dessert grandma made. We pull a lot of our memories, a lot of our family experiences revolve around food and to separate those out can be difficult,” explained April Graff, a registered dietician at Hy-Vee.
If you do attend a holiday gathering, show up satisfied and don’t attend starving.
“When you are at that party, actually leave the room the food is in or the buffet table. Take time to visit with friends, enjoy others or maybe even offer help to the host or hostess,” Cooking and Nutrition Expert Dawn Naples said.
A lot of people search far and wide for healthier ingredients.
One possible solution though is extremely easy and keeps your food tasting exactly how you like it.
“I think a lot of people get complicated in trying to find substitutions for their favorite recipes when really a lot of it could be a smaller portion,” Gaff added.
Or, if you do want to mix it up a little bit and get creative.
“In Minnesota, we like our comfort food. But you can just make some small changes to your recipes that will really go a long way. So today, we are going to make some substitutes. We’re going to make pancakes with eggs, baking soda and protein powder,” Naples described.
These pancakes were made with no flour, eliminating gluten, and contain 25 grams of protein, making you feel fuller, sooner.
In addition, Naples prepared chili that cuts the number of beans in half and ramped up the onions and peppers
She also added an alfredo sauce out of cottage cheese instead of the cream it usually calls for.
Finding some healthy alternatives can help you cut down on calories, fats and carbs, and ultimately, help you keep off extra pounds this holiday season.
