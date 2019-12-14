Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill to open for weekend

The Dickinson County Conservation Board noted that the tubing hill will be open on scheduled days when the hill has at least six inches of snowpack. (Source: Dickinson County Conservation Board)
By Jake Rinehart | December 13, 2019 at 8:10 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 8:10 PM

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Conservation Board announced that the Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area will be open on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

The Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

For more information and to see pricing details, visit the Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area’s website.

Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area During the season, openings/closings are announced each Friday for that weekend. The tubing hill will be Dec. 14-15, 2019. Hours The tubing hill is weather-dependent because we do not have snow-making capabilities, so make sure to check announcements for the date you are looking to visit.

