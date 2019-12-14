Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill to open for weekend

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Conservation Board announced that the Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area will be open on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
The Dickinson County Conservation Board noted that the tubing hill will be open on scheduled days when the hill has at least six inches of snowpack.
For more information and to see pricing details, visit the Horseshoe Bend Winter Sports Area’s website.
