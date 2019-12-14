Local family celebrates the holidays in the spirit of giving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local family is celebrating the season of giving with the community thanks to a few tips and a little magic from their Elf of the Shelf.
From gift cards to those in-line for a little caffeine pick-me up or leaving a snack for those at Redbox getting ready for a movie night, the Koopmans family Elf on the Shelf uses some extra Christmas Magic to put them in spirit of giving.
“The Elf on the Shelf actually brings us this list of random acts of kindness and the list grew and grew, bigger and bigger by the minute and we kept adding things to do, so we have a big list to cover,” said Carolina Koopmans, the Mankato community’s Secret Santa.
For four years now, Carolina Koopmans has been picking up her sons, Carson and Jackson, from school, and turning in their thinking caps for Santa hats.
“It’s better to give than to receive. It’s just letting go of the business of the season and then just stop and just observe and see what are we needing, just that smile,” said Koopmans.
“We do put a smile on someone else’s face and that’s the reason we’re doing that, that’s what we want to do, we want to pass that cheer and that joy onto someone else,” said Koopmans.
The giving doesn’t end with the holiday season.
“They ask year-long to do it... so they love doing it, it’s not only Christmas they want to do it, but they want to do it all year long,” said Koopmans.
