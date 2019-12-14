Officials warn about the dangers of throwing snow, ice off overpass

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — City officials in North Mankato are telling residents to leave the snowball fights to the backyards.
They are warning that throwing chunks of ice or snow off overpasses into highways creates danger.
North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson says what may seem like a harmless prank can have serious consequences.
Not only does this cause damage to vehicles, but it could also cause serious injury to a driver, any passengers and even cause an accident.
