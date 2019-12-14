Professional speaker mixes sports and business for personal growth at conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth and the Southern Minnesota Area Human Resource Association aimed to bring the sports world and business world together.
They hosted a business development conference on Friday.
Originally from Fairmont, Ross Bernstein, was the keynote speaker at the conference focusing on integrity in the sports world and the business world.
Bernstein is a best-selling author who has written 50 books and speaks at conferences throughout the year. After speaking on all 7 continents, he said sports are the best way to relate to others around the world.
“Sports is a universal language, everyone speaks it wherever I am in the world, to be able to speak to big companies, little companies, big groups, small groups. The message is universal, it’s about being better, it’s about winning with integrity, doing things the right way,” said Ross Bernstein, professional speaker and author.
Bernstein said he was happy to end the year as a traveling speaker close to home.
