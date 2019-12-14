Public invited to give back, wrap presents for homeless shelters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three area senior living communities in the Mankato area partnered with three area homeless shelters and Freedom Home Care to wrap holiday gifts that have been donated to families experiencing a temporary housing crisis.
"Taking care of the community is not only part of our mission but it is the heart of who we are at Benedictine Senior Living Community of St. Peter,” said Heather Deshayes, Campus Sales Coordinator for Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter. “We’re proud to be a part helping families in need this holiday season.”
Similar to in years past, Partners for Affordable Housing (PAH) has coordinated the distribution of holiday gifts to nearly 60 families facing homelessness in the region. Gifts have been purchased through funds by local donors and wrapped by volunteers.
“The holidays are a particularly stressful time for families experiencing homelessness. It’s really amazing to see how so many people are willing to come together to help us provide happy memories this Christmas season,” said Jen Theneman, executive director at Partners for Affordable Housing. “Our mission is to help people gain housing and to sustain that for the long-term. Saving their money to pay rent and utilities keeps them housed, and through the generosity of individuals, groups, churches and business, they can also enjoy special things and know that many in the community cares. This is what the magic of Christmas is all about.”
The gift wrapping schedule can be found in the table below.
Anyone interested in donating to Partners for Affordable Housing to help families experiencing homelessness should contact PAH at (507) 387-2115 ext. 4.
Visit PartnersForAffordableHousing.org to learn more about Partners for Affordable Housing.
