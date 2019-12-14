Waseca man to bike across the U.S. to raise awareness for a degenerative eyesight disease

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man announced he will soon be taking a journey of a lifetime to raise awareness for a disease that causes progressive vision loss.
Trekking across the country on a bike, Jason Folie says he’ll run the last hundred miles of the 3,200-mile journey.
Jason Folie was diagnosed with choroideremia – also called CHM – which is a retinal degenerative disease that affects about one in 50,000 males nationwide.
Slowly, those afflicted lose their eyesight, and there's no cure.
But Folie says he won't let fear limit him.
He says he's making the journey to raise awareness and funds for the Choroideremia Research Foundation – an organization that seeks to stimulate research on CHM.
“What I really want to do is let people know that no matter what happens in your life you can always overcome it. Never put a limitation on yourself because you’re the only person that can ever put the limitation on yourself, and that’s why running this 100 miles, I honestly think I can do it. I’ve been told by ultra-marathoners – they said it’s impossible after biking – but I’m not going to let anybody put a limitation on me,” says Folie.
“To someday think that the possibility is out there that you’re going to go blind – there’s a lot of fear there – and I’m pretty independent. To think I might not be like that someday is definitely a mental challenge,” says Folie.
While there may not be a cure, there are certain treatments that have the possibility to slow the progression of the disease.
Dan Peterson, of Trimont, is a board member of the Choroideremia Research Foundation.
He says he's received genetic therapy on his right eye that has helped his vision.
Peterson also volunteers to have his disease progression documented.
“Knowing that they have that much documentation on me and can still say ‘your field of vision has not changed,’ that’s very reassuring and settling to me because living with it you can’t tell minor changes from day to day,” says Peterson.
Jason Folie begins his journey Jan. 7, 2020 in San Diego where he’ll ride a bike across the country to St. Augustine Florida.
To donate to the Choroideremia Research Foundation, visit their website.
