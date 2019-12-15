Hagedorn to vote “no" on Trump impeachment, addresses questions at Town Hall

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican District 1 House Representative Jim Hagedorn addresses community questions and concerns at two town halls in the area.
One was hosted in Mankato, the other in North Mankato. At the North Mankato Town Hall meeting Hagedorn stated his standpoint on the upcoming vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment .
“I oppose the impeachment it was an overtly political exercise by the democrats in my view an unwarranted attempt to remove a dually elected president. But when the votes come up next week on the articles of impeachment, I am voting no," Hagedorn claimed.
Attendees voiced concerns on the economic loss in agriculture. Hagedorn responded with his support for the Trade War with China.
“Well somebody had to take on China," said Hagedorn.
“They’ve been dumping steal manipulating currency, stealing technology. They haven’t been good trade partners. And I think the trade deals are working out the one with Mexico, USMCA".
On environmental concerns, Hagedorn made it clear he does not support the Green New Deal and said quote “I do not believe in man–made climate change".
When asked on securing the border, Hagedorn spoke of supporting an asylum law that would have people ask for asylum in their home countries or nearest safe–haven.
The town Hall was part of Hagedorn’s 21–county town hall tour.
