Maverick football advances to national championship!

SLIPPERY ROCK. Penn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato Football Team took on Slippery Rock in the NCAA DII semifinals Saturday.
The Mavericks had a dominating performance, winning the game 58-15.
Ryan Schlichte completed five passes for 178 yards, JD Ekowa completed five passes for 72 yards.
Nate Gunn had three rushing touchdowns in the contest. Kaleb Sleezer, Justin Arnold and Nyles Williams all had one rushing touchdown.
Shane Zylstra led the team in receiving with four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Garret Jansen led the Maverick’s defense with eight tackles, Zach Robertson had seven, Cade Johnson had six, Jack Leius and Brayden Thomas both had five.
The Mavs advance to the National Championship where they will go up against West Florida in McKinney, Texas, Saturday.
