Minnesota State University Mankato, hosts Fall graduation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Years of hard work paid off for students today as they took part in the Minnesota State University’s Fall Graduation.
It was a sea of purple inside the Bresnan Area of the Taylor Center as students celebrated their college graduation.
Two ceremonies took place. The first at 9 a.m. for Arts & Humanities, Business and Science, engineering & Technology graduates. The second at noon for Nursing, Education and Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Graduates now join a network of over 125,000 alumni.
