Minnesota State University Mankato, hosts Fall graduation
Graduates line up getting ready to walk the stage, at MSU's Fall graduation. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Bernadette Heier | December 14, 2019 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 6:52 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Years of hard work paid off for students today as they took part in the Minnesota State University’s Fall Graduation.

It was a sea of purple inside the Bresnan Area of the Taylor Center as students celebrated their college graduation.

Two ceremonies took place. The first at 9 a.m. for Arts & Humanities, Business and Science, engineering & Technology graduates. The second at noon for Nursing, Education and Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Graduates now join a network of over 125,000 alumni.

