Dickinson County Nature Center to host final Family Nature Night of 2019

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The public is invited to the final Family Nature Night at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Dickinson County Nature Center in Okoboji.
The theme for this Family Nature Night will be tropical.
“We thought it would be fun to take it outside the parameters of Iowa and think a little warmer,” Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman said. “The temperatures are starting to drop and the days are getting shorter, so we thought it would be fun to talk about someplace a little warmer.”
Kuhlman will also read a story and talk about some of the animals found in the Caribbean sea, which includes sea turtles, starfish, conch, coral and various species of sharks.
The program will feature a boat engineering challenge where families can build their own small sailboat from recycled materials and see how well it moves across the water with the help of fan-generated wind.
Additionally, participants will get an opportunity to create a seashell buddy, making an erupting volcano and ‘walking the plank’ over a pool of water.
“We have something for our engineers, our crafters, our scientists and our active kids,” Kuhlman said.
Family Nature Night will return at 7 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month in January 2020, with the frist event being hosted on Jan. 24 and having a winter camouflage theme.
For more information or to see a full schedule of events, visit the Dickinson County Nature Center’s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.