Dixie Alley Severe Weather December 16th, 2019

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There have been multiple reports of tornadoes on Monday in parts of southwest Louisiana, including the one below that was captured near Beauregard Parish.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was on the ground for a span of 63 miles, from DeRidder to Alexandria. Air traffic control at the Alexandria International Airport reported the large tornado was on the ground just southeast of the airport at 12:48 p.m.
KPLCTV and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed one fatality. Many homes within the path of the storm have been damaged, including the Gravel Hill Baptist Church.
Tornado watches and tornado warnings are now in place for parts of Mississippi.
A severe weather threat will continue into the evening before storms begin to weaken.
